Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $11,775,900.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,186,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,749,182. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.74. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $389.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.