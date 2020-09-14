Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.70. 9,608,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,340,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.74. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $387.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,605 shares of company stock valued at $22,085,775. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

