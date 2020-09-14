Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Walmart by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

Walmart stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,608,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,340,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $387.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.74.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,605 shares of company stock worth $22,085,775. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.