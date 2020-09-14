Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.6% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 21.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after acquiring an additional 878,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,605 shares of company stock worth $22,085,775 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,608,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,340,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $387.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.