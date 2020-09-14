WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,881,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares during the quarter. Icon accounts for approximately 2.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 7.24% of Icon worth $653,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Icon by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Icon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Icon by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Icon by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.54. 132,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.58. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $199.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Icon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.45.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

