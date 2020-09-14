WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,699 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Visa worth $293,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.68. 7,438,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,972,681. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.21 and its 200-day moving average is $186.70. The stock has a market cap of $389.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

