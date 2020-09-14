WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 2,213,484 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,179,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213,484 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up 6.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $1,770,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $717,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,172,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after acquiring an additional 99,320 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,241,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,658. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

