WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,699 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $293,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $200.68. 7,438,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,972,681. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $389.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

