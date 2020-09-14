WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 192,142 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,142 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 0.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $169,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total transaction of $1,226,193.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total value of $4,254,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,425,477.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,294 shares of company stock worth $32,886,893. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $417.39. 189,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,355. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $177.65 and a 1 year high of $452.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $428.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $393.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.43.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

