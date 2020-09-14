Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.4% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 56,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. 34,838,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,752,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.