WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% in the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,815,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,299,726. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.