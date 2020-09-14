WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,532,000. Facebook accounts for about 3.0% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

FB stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.61. 18,899,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,124,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $46,823.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

