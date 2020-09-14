WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 315,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,722,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 12.5% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.14. 4,397,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,833,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $141.70.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.