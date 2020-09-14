WINk (WIN) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. WINk has a total market cap of $33.13 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WINk has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001731 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

