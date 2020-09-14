Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.8% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.37.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.07. 13,774,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,034,370. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.91. The company has a market cap of $308.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

