Winning Points Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Winning Points Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 81.4% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.69. 13,730,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,030,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

