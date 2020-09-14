Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 10,261 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Winning Points Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $36.90. 26,815,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,299,726. The company has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

