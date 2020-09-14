Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 7,100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Winning Points Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.81. 3,411,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,856. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $188.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.