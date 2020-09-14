Winning Points Advisors LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Winning Points Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

CMCSA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.67. 18,290,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,156,006. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

