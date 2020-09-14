Winning Points Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Target comprises about 4.7% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $147.65. 2,335,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957,238. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.