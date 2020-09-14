Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.56 Million

Analysts expect that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will post $84.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.70 million. Workiva posted sales of $74.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $342.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $342.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $390.03 million, with estimates ranging from $385.42 million to $398.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.59 million. Workiva’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 166,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,799. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Workiva has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $61.50.

In other Workiva news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,283.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 28,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,585,747.80. Insiders sold a total of 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,548 over the last three months. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5,692.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

