WPP TOKEN (WPP) Hits Market Cap of $987,303.02

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $987,303.02 and approximately $21,093.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WPP TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Trade.io. In the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.04543243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004938 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00061448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00037983 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009391 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP TOKEN is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,827,215 tokens. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WPP TOKEN Token Trading

WPP TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.