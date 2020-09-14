X-CASH Hits 24 Hour Volume of $54,025.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $54,025.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00048314 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 58,294,343,699 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

