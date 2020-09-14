Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) were up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 1,145,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 972,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

