Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.21. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 429,613 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 204,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,832. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $379.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.22.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

