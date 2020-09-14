Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.45

Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD) announced a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Xpediator stock remained flat at $GBX 26.25 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Monday. 144,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,504. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.06. Xpediator has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The stock has a market cap of $37.18 million and a PE ratio of 43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.50.

About Xpediator

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

