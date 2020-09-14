XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading 18% Higher

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) traded up 18% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.23. 525,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 236,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $779.52 million, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike Klonne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

