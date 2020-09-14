Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Down 84.4% in August

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 141,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 981,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xtant Medical by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,248,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,666 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

XTNT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,643. Xtant Medical has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

