Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Director Sells C$61,408.00 in Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Director Alexander John Davidson sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total transaction of C$61,408.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,648.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.32. 2,901,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.11 and a 12 month high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$420.69 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on YRI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

