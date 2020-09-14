Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.18. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,011,000 after buying an additional 1,855,663 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 117.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,604,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,031,000 after purchasing an additional 361,738 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 44.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,060,000 after buying an additional 1,587,293 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,381,000 after purchasing an additional 97,791 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.30. 724,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,092. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

