Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.33. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,873. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 4.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Associated Banc by 9.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 1,074,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,733. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

