Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post sales of $273.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.00 million and the lowest is $270.70 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $307.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

ASB has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $763,873. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after buying an additional 95,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after buying an additional 93,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

