Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $1,197,551.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,820.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,458 shares of company stock worth $17,013,699. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,350 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 113.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,659,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 880,126 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 833.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 610,352 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.87. 914,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,005. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

