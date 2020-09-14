Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $644.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report $644.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $632.90 million to $670.93 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $685.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 395,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,727,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. 2,723,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,848. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

