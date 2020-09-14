Zacks: Analysts Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Brokerages predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report $3.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.52 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $3.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $12.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.79. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $187,735. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

