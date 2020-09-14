Zacks: Analysts Expect Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.37 Million

Analysts expect Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) to announce $22.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ellington Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.02 million and the lowest is $19.71 million. Ellington Financial posted sales of $39.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will report full-year sales of $99.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.21 million to $110.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $105.84 million, with estimates ranging from $94.51 million to $117.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ellington Financial.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 43.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE EFC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 201,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 57.68 and a quick ratio of 57.68. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $535.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.