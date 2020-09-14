Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce sales of $49.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $50.14 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $27.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $217.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.38 million to $252.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $285.44 million, with estimates ranging from $236.11 million to $334.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.54 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

FVRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth about $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -184.04 and a beta of 2.45. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58.

Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

