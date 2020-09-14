Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Emcor Group reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $5.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Emcor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $914,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 159,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 439,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.53. 247,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

