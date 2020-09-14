Zacks: Brokerages Expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to report sales of $2.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.74 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $10.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $12.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $17.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,049,176 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,205 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,716,000 after purchasing an additional 112,493 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,679,683 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,754,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

