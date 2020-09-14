Zacks: Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.65 Million

Analysts expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post $44.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.50 million and the lowest is $43.88 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $39.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $181.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.20 million to $185.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $217.09 million, with estimates ranging from $207.70 million to $236.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,179,342.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,639.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Fraser Bullock sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $62,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,218.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 894,018 shares of company stock worth $28,824,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 84.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 121,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 48.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 68.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 335,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2,155.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 250,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 239,301 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

