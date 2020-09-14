Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,891,027.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $34,475,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,295,900. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 194.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,096,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.93. The company had a trading volume of 123,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,625. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.46 and its 200 day moving average is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $212.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

