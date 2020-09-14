Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $984.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report sales of $984.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $1.02 billion. Qorvo posted sales of $806.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Qorvo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $122.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,977. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,151,151.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,507,101.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $342,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,098 shares of company stock worth $3,259,706. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 17,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.