Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to “Hold”

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Banco Macro has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE BMA traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $17.45. 370,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 151.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Banco Macro by 558.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

