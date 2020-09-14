ZB Reaches Market Cap of $91.00 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One ZB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. In the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00050473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00293132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00116237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.01568437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00194160 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

