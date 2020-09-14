ZB Token (ZB) Market Capitalization Tops $165.28 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $165.28 million and $34.10 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003462 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046659 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $486.95 or 0.04724875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00037903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZB Token is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZB Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

