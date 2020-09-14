ZClassic Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Bittrex. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $12,287.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00602063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00081094 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00061274 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

