Zen Protocol (ZP) Market Capitalization Tops $666,452.84

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $666,452.84 and $243.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

