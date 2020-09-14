ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Price Up 12.5%

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 3,701,623 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,006,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $531.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 83.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Security LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.