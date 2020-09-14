ZOM (ZOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $488,145.66

ZOM (CURRENCY:ZOM) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, ZOM has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One ZOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZOM has a total market cap of $488,145.66 and approximately $2,470.00 worth of ZOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00050383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00296886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00115972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.01571030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00194895 BTC.

ZOM Profile

ZOM’s total supply is 51,835,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,043,208 tokens. ZOM’s official website is www.yazom.com

Buying and Selling ZOM

ZOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

