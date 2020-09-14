ZPER (ZPR) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, ZPER has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $384,053.97 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid, Bit-Z and Allbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009058 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00072131 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00289468 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001581 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044658 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002190 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Allbit, BitForex, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

